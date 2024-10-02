Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

