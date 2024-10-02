Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 14,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 427,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,549,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

