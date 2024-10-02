Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

