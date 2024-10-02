AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. AMC Networks has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
