Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

