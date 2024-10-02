Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

