American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 15,023 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 334.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 74,049 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 664,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

