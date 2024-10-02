American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,807 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Braskem were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Braskem Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Braskem S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.30. Braskem had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 276.59%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

