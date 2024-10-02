American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,877 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $9,313,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $2,113,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Worthington Steel Price Performance
WS opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01.
Worthington Steel Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
