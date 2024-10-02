American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 21,630 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CCU opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $561.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

