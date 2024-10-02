American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,657 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of National Research worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in National Research by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in National Research by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NRC stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $520.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.48.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

