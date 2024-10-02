American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Liquidity Services worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $168,345.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $300,363.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $168,345.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,345 shares of company stock worth $3,462,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

