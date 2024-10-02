American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMPL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

