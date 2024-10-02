American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,362 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESOA. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Energy Services of America by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Energy Services of America stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Insider Activity at Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million.

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Services of America news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,511.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,557. Insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

