American Century Companies Inc. Buys 21,492 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

