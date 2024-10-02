American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.