American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.