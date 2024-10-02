American Century Companies Inc. Has $761,000 Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.