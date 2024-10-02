American Century Companies Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLRX. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,301,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Insider Activity

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

