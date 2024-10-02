American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 896.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 147,699 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 1,466,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.