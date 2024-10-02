American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Kemper by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,830 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kemper by 65.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kemper by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

