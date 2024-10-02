American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOK. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

STOK stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

