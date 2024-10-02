American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of The Hackett Group worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HCKT opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $715.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.