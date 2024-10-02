American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 860.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

DNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.85. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,376.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

