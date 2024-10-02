American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,830 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Utah Medical Products

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

