American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,573 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $9,870,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 10,738.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. MGG Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGG Investment Group LP now owns 11,974,970 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.