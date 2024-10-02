American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,709 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

CLVT stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $119,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $160,251.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

