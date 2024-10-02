American Trust Acquires 268,521 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Trust owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

