American Trust Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in American Express by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 851,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $197,149,000 after acquiring an additional 768,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $114,990,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Express by 71.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,164,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,547,000 after purchasing an additional 486,755 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $268.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.55. The company has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $272.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

