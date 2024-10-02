American Trust Has $20.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,603,000 after purchasing an additional 880,734 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,782,000 after purchasing an additional 177,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.