American Trust Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $284.35. The company has a market capitalization of $420.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.84 and a 200-day moving average of $265.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

