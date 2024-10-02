American Trust Has $3.48 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Trust lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $10,038,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,673 shares of company stock worth $5,636,085. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $141.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.62.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

