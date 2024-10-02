American Trust Has $31.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Trust owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $31,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MGK opened at $316.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

