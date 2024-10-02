American Trust Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

American Trust grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

