American Trust Has $77.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

American Trust cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,358 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $77,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

DGRO stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

