American Trust Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

American Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 695,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,259,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

