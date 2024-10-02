American Trust Purchases 77,904 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 564.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

