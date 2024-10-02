American Trust Sells 538 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

American Trust cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $380.63 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $385.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

