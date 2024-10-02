American Trust Sells 804 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American Trust lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

