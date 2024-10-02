AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMN. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $87.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

