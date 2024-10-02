AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.43. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 358,701 shares traded.
AMTD Digital Stock Up 18.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMTD Digital
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How Recent Port Strikes Could Impact These 3 Key Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.