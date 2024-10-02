Amy Horton Sells 12,430 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $325,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Up 0.2 %

AORT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Artivion by 108.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 564,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Artivion by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

