Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CEO Sells $59,484.80 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 738,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.62.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 52,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

