Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 11,442 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMLX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 738,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.62.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

AMLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

