Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 2nd (AMBP, AVY, BALL, CCK, CMG, IPG, MCD, MELI, NKE, OI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 2nd:

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $241.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $69.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $32.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $301.00 to $317.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $81.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $221.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $99.44 to $100.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $438.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $63.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $394.00 to $425.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

