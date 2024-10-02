Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vital Energy (VTLE)

Vital Energy (NYSE: VTLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Vital Energy was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

8/15/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VTLE opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

