Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Primo Water (PRMW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW):

10/2/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/1/2024 – Primo Water had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2024 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/20/2024 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 802,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 390,611 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

