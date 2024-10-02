Andrew C. Richardson Sells 1,000 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $18,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $364,579.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE PINE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Articles

