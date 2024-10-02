Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE FINS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 539,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.
About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
