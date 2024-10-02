AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Holdings Reduced by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 183,269 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for about 2.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.48% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $50,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 603,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,032,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after buying an additional 379,701 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AU opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.98.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

